Major League Baseball has scrapped plans to open its 2020 season in Asia and hopes to play more games in Europe.

MLB started its season in Tokyo for the fifth time in 2019, and its labor contract with the players' union called for a 2020 opener in Asia.

"We just decided it probably wasn't the right time to try to do it," Manfred said Saturday.

In addition to Tokyo and London, MLB had two series at Monterrey, Mexico.

"We have a fairly small international staff. This was a really aggressive play for us this year," Manfred said.

Union head Tony Clark said baseball is focusing on a 2020 offseason tour.

"So we still have Asia tentatively on the calendar as far as we're concerned," Clark said in a text. "The 2019 events have taxed the initial play plan that was anticipated during the term of this agreement."

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play MLB's first games in Europe this weekend at London's Olympic Stadium, the home of the Premier League soccer club West Ham. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are to play at the same venue next June.

Red Sox pitcher out

Boston Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson was put on the 10-day injured list because of a medical matter not related to baseball.

The team did not say what was wrong but the problem was discovered during routine testing by the medical staff. The 28-year-old left-hander is expected to pitch again this season.

"He's OK," manager Alex Cora said. "We do routine checks on guys and something popped up, so we have to take care of him. But he'll be fine. He'll be fine. He's actually working out in Fenway."

Giants CEO is back

San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants said Saturday that Baer attended a "regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization." Baer was not paid during his suspension in which Commissioner Rob Manfred stipulated he have no involvement with the team.

Around the bases

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman left the game against Kansas City after four innings because of cramps in his left shoulder and pectoral muscle. … Plate umpire Bill Welke left a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Mets in New York an inning after being struck in the mask by a foul ball.