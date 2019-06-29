It's time: Major League Baseball stadiums need more protective netting that would extend closer to each foul pole. And they need it as soon as possible.

There have been far too many instances, especially recently, of fans being injured by line drives. It's tough enough — and the videos are plenty cringeworthy to watch — that several fans have been sent to the hospital within the past few weeks around the league, including a two-year old in Houston.

Action is now needed beyond what has been put in place. It was needed a long time ago, but unfortunately with these types of things, too often we wait until something truly horrific happens before the needed changes are made.

It took the death of a 13-year-old girl, Brittanie Cecil, before the NHL expanded their netting procedures in the name of fan safety. Cecil was struck with a puck in 2002 in Columbus before passing away at a nearby hospital.

Major League Baseball and commissioner Rob Manfred shouldn't be waiting to be forced into further action. Though, one might argue that three recent scenes have already warranted more netting.

Teams around baseball, including the Indians, extended the netting behind home plate to reach the far ends of each dugout prior to the 2018 season. It was a positive first step. It just hasn't solved the issue.

The extension of netting down the foul lines isn't something all fans want. Many don't want their view obstructed, as would be the case with many seats down each line. Every time this issue is brought up, the point is eventually presented that all of this follows the perceived "wussification of America." That's a strange position for a person to hold, thinking they're tougher than a 100-mph fastball to the skull. It's a fair point that people who pay their good money for seats might not want netting in their way. But the key to these changes is to do it before a tragedy, not in the wake of one.

Last year, Linda Goldbloom, a 79-year-old woman attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game who was sitting in a loge above field level, was struck in the head with a foul ball and later passed away due to those injuries. Foul balls at baseball games will always carry an inherent risk for most of the seats in the stadium, not just those close to the field. But the seats along the foul lines, particularly those near the ends of the dugout, are seeing far too many serious injuries after balls have been rocketed into the stands. Injuries from those could be avoided with improved safety protocols.

These kinds of incidents don't happen often. The Indians last had an incident in 2016, for example. But looking through a net seems to be a small price to pay to ensure it doesn't happen, ever, at least that close to the field. Not to mention that just about the most expensive seats in the park — the ones directly behind home plate — have been behind netting for decades.

Three recent events have sparked some calls for change. The first was in Houston in May. Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. ripped a ball into the stands that hit a two-year-old girl in the head. She was taken to the hospital. Almora was distraught and visibly shaken. Later in the game, he went to ask about her and was consoled with an embrace by an umpire. According to the family's attorney, the girl sustained a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and and a brain edema. She is two years old.

Earlier in June, a woman at a Chicago White Sox game was struck by a foul ball and was sent to the hospital. And just last week, it happened again when Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger lined a ball into the stands that sent a young woman to the hospital.

Extended netting is something many players want to see implemented. It isn't their fault, but a foul ball off their bat that sends a fan to a hospital can carry with it a great deal of guilt. Bellinger told reporters it was the first time he was involved in an incident like that. Many players have similar stories.

One of them is Indians outfielder Jake Bauers. When he was with the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, in 2016, he hooked a ball down the line that hit a female fan and sent her to the hospital. It isn't something that's just brushed off.

"Yeah, we're all human beings," Bauers told the Beacon Journal. "No one wants to see anybody get hurt. It's not a good feeling. You just hope they're going to be OK. ... You never want to see someone get hurt like that, especially an innocent fan in the stands. Whether they're paying attention or not, those balls are coming in quick. It's hard to defend yourself."

The Indians currently have netting to the end of each dugout, an area that ranges from section 140 to 164. Bauers liked how far the netting extended at Comerica Park in Detroit. There, it extends about two-thirds of the way down the lines, beyond the dugouts.

"I see no reason why every stadium shouldn't have netting all the way down the line," Bauers said. "I was playing first base [in Detroit] and I saw a couple plays where, thank goodness there was netting because there was a kid who wasn't paying attention and he would have been hit pretty hard."

The Washington Nationals, White Sox and Dodgers have all recently released statements that they'd be extending the netting at their respective stadiums. According to Senior Director of Communications Curtis Danburg, the Indians review their safety protocol every offseason. Commissioner Manfred has said publicly that nothing baseball-wide would be happening this season, but that conversations were likely to take place this winter.

Many teams could have some logistical issues. The Indians could be a part of that group, as changes might be needed, especially along the line in left field, to accommodate more netting.

But the need for safety for all should outweigh the slightly better view, though some complaints will certainly follow. There have already been too many gut-wrenching scenes.

And the sooner the netting is extended across baseball, the better.

