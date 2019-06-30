1935

A crowd of 69,812 filled Cleveland Municipal Stadium on July 8, 1935, to watch Major League Baseball's best play a third annual summer exhibition, not yet called the "Midsummer Classic."

Jimmie Foxx hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the American League a lead it did not relinquish in a 4-1 victory. Lefty Gomez started and pitched the first six innings for the win. Before the next All-Star Game, the National League had the rules changed so that no pitcher could work more than three innings unless the game went into extra innings.

Outfielders Earl Averill and Joe Vosmick and pitcher Mel Harder represented the Indians. Averill was injured and did not play, Vosmick had a hit in four at-bats and Harder pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit.

The AL did not use a pinch hitter or pinch runner in the game.

1954

The 68,751 fans who crowded into Municipal Stadium on July 13, 1954, saw a true classic with Indians players in starring roles.

The teams combined to tie or set seven records as the American League rallied for an 11-9 victory that snapped the National League's four-game winning streak.

The NL led 9-8 in the eighth before the AL scored three runs, including a pinch-hit, game-tying home run by the Indians' Larry Doby with one out. New York Yankees stars Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra followed with hits, and the Indians' Al Rosen drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, the Chicago White Sox's Nellie Fox singled to center to score the winning runs.

Representing the Indians were position players Doby (outfielder), Rosen (first baseman) and Bobby Avila (second baseman) and pitchers Bob Lemon and Mike Garcia. Rosen finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI (both tying All-Star Game records), Avila was 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Lemon allowed a hit in two-thirds of an inning. Garcia was injured and did not play.

Team records tied or set were home runs by both teams (six), homers by one team (four by the AL), runs by both teams (20), hits by both teams (31) and hits by one team (17 by the AL).

1963

After four years of All-Star "doubleheaders," the single-game format returned on July 9, 1963, before 44,160 fans at Municipal Stadium — and New York Giants star Willie Mays provided enough sparkling plays for two games.

Despite having just one hit, Mays scored two runs, drove in two more and stole two bases. He also made the defensive play of the game when he robbed the New York Yankees' Joe Pepitone of extra bases with a running catch in the eighth inning to help preserve the National League's 5-3 victory.

To the surprise of no one, Mays won the first unified All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.



The Indians' lone selection for the game, pitcher Mudcat Grant, did not play.

St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial, who pinch-hit in the fifth, made his 24th and final All-Star Game appearance. He finished 20-for-63 (.317 average) with an All-Star record six home runs in his career.

1981

A still-record crowd of 72,086 packed Municipal Stadium on Aug. 9, 1981, to welcome back Major League Baseball after the end of a players strike that stretched from June 12 to July 31. Regular-season games resumed the next day.

Those fans were rewarded with a back-and-forth game won 5-4 by the National League on a two-run home run by the Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt in the eighth inning off Milwaukee Brewers closer Rollie Fingers.

Montreal Expos catcher Gary Carter was named MVP after hitting two home runs, joining Arky Vaughan (1941), Ted Williams (1946), Al Rosen (1954) and Willie McCovey (1969) as the only players to achieve that feat.

Indians pitcher Len Barker, who pitched a perfect game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 15, pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out one.

Also representing the Indians was Barker's Cleveland batterymate, catcher Bo Diaz, who went 0-for-1.

A record 56 players appeared in the game.

1997

Hometown hero Sandy Alomar Jr. blasted a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the American League to a 3-1 victory on July 8, 1997, at Jacobs Field.

After the New York Yankees' Bernie Williams drew a one-out walk in the seventh, the Indians catcher hammered a pitch by the San Francisco Giants' Shawn Estes into the left-field bleachers to snap a 1-1 tie. Alomar became the first All-Star to be named Most Valuable Player in his home ballpark, and the first player to hit a home run in his home park since Hank Aaron in 1972.

Alomar also was the first Indians player to hit an All-Star home run since since Rocky Colavito in 1959.

Also representing the Indians were first baseman Jim Thome (0-for-1) and outfielder David Justice, who was injured and did not play.

The National League managed just three hits off eight AL pitchers.

In addition to Alomar's home run, the game is also remembered for an at-bat between Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker and Seattle Mariners left-hander Randy Johnson. After Johnson's first pitch sailed high over Walker's head, the left-handed hitting Walker stepped out of the box, turned his batting helmet around, and then stepped back up to the plate right handed and took a strike.