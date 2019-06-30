CLEVELAND — Terry Francona knows of the pageantry, the honor and the special moments that come with managing an All-Star Game.

He also knows of the chaos and the headaches that accompany it all.

Francona has managed the American League All-Star team twice — first in 2005 at Comerica Park and then again in 2008 in what was the last All-Star Game held at old Yankee Stadium. Both years followed World Series titles for the Boston Red Sox with Francona at the helm. He was also supposed to manage the 2017 All-Star Game after the Indians' trip to the World Series the previous October, but health issues prevented that from happening.

Managing the All-Star Game, Francona said, has its pros and its cons.

The first issue comes long before the first pitch is thrown. Major League Baseball in recent years has altered the rules in terms of how the rosters are filled out through voting and how much influence the managers hold. Now, managers have little say and the roster construction is more outlined.

But when Francona served as the AL's manager twice in four seasons, it wasn't as simple and ended up warranting the first team meeting of the year in 2005 in Boston.

"It’s not as bad as it used to be. They’ve taken a lot out of the manager’s hands," Francona said. "When I was doing it twice before, you were caught squarely in the middle. You didn’t have as much pull as you used to. But you had a teeny bit. One year, that was my first team meeting of the year. Guys were pissed, because [New York Yankees manager] Joe Torre used to take 12 guys. Then I come follow him and they changed the rules and I had to have a team meeting because guys were pissed, like, 'You’re not sticking up for us.'

"It was a headache. [But] it was a headache that you welcome, because it means you won."

Big responsibility

The headaches don't stop there. The in-game experience for a manager isn't simply a sight-seeing trip and a chance to enjoy the night as players shuffle in and out of the game. It's a flurry of a game full of balancing playing time, making sure everyone gets in and ensuring that no pitcher throws too much that it ticks off another team.

And, oh yeah, you also needed to win the game. For both of Francona's All-Star Games as a manager, the winning league was awarded home-field advantage in the World Series.

"Well, I think for the manager, especially when those games were counting for something, there was that added responsibility because you felt — I think I wasn't the only one — you feel a responsibility, you want to get as many guys in as you can," Francona said. "You're trying to win. You're trying to make sure you don't run out of pitching.

"So it's an honor, but it's a chore. And it goes fast. I was glad I never did it in a National League city where you had the pitcher spot coming up, something like that."

And what does Francona remember from the in-game experience of his first managerial job in an All-Star Game in 2005? Well, not much. There was too much running around, too many heads to count. When does Bartolo Colon pitch? How long can Mark Buehrle go? When will Melvin Mora replace Alex Rodriguez at third base? How many outs should be left for Mariano Rivera to ensure every pitcher faces at least one batter?

New perspective

In Francona's second All-Star Game, things slowed down a bit. But more than anything, he remembers feeling out of place among some of the game's legends.

"The last one at Yankee Stadium, it was the most special," Francona said. "I remember standing out behind home plate as they introduced the current guys and then they brought out Hall of Famers, like three at every position. And I remember standing on the field thinking, ‘What am I doing standing here?’ It was incredible. They were running guys out there like, 'Holy cow.' It was unbelievable."

Francona repeated it was an honor to serve as the AL manager, particularly since it meant an AL pennant the year before. But he's also perfectly fine leaving the responsibility part of it up to someone else this year. Francona was recently added to the AL coaching staff, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora has the duties of making out the lineup and managing the pitching staff.

Francona certainly hopes to manage the All-Star Game again, as it means the Indians found success the previous year. But for a night, getting to sit back and enjoy everything that goes on during the game — without being too tied up with the game itself — won't be too bad, either.

"I'll be able to actually sit and enjoy, because I don't have any responsibility," he said. "My responsibility is to stay out of the way. So you can enjoy other things because you're not responsible for making sure people are where they're supposed to be and things like that."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.