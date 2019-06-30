The 13-year-old umpire caught in the middle of a brawl at a youth baseball game got a big league show of support Sunday.

Josh Cordova and his family were invited to Coors Field in Denver by major league umpire Chris Guccione to see the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies. Guccione, who's from Salida, Colorado, reached out to Josh after hearing about a game between 7-year-olds that deteriorated into an adult-fueled brawl on the field over a disputed call. Video of the fight at Westgate Elementary School in Lakewood went viral.

"It was scary, not only for me but for the 7-year-olds there," Josh said as he sat next to Guccione in the Rockies' dugout before the game. "I don't want them to have the idea that baseball is like that. I want them to have the belief that baseball is a great game and for them to learn to love the game, just as I have."

Guccione, a big league ump for 20 years, said he started umpiring at about the same age as Josh but had never seen or experienced anything like the all-out fighting among parents, coaches or spectators that Josh had witnessed.

Ortiz case update

Police in the Dominican Republic say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting that wounded baseball slugger David Ortiz, who was sitting near the intended victim.

National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia told a news conference on Sunday that the alleged mastermind of the attack had so far paid only $10,000 to people hired to arrange the killing of Sixto David Fernandez, his cousin.

Duran Mejia said Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez feared Fernandez would tell police of his presence in the Dominican Republic and blamed the cousin for an earlier arrest. Gomez Vasquez has denied trying to kill either Fernandez or Ortiz, who remains hospitalized in Boston.

Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case and are searching for others.

Braves reliever on IL

Atlanta Braves reliever Anthony Swarzak was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, a significant blow to the bullpen for the NL East leaders.

The team hopes Swarzak will be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break on July 12.