RubberDucks 5, Baysox 0



RubberDucks pitchers Adam Scott and Jared Robinson combined to shut out the Baysox on Sunday to prevent a sweep in a four-game series in Bowie, Md.

The Ducks, 39-43 overall and 5-8 in the second half, scored first in all four games of the series, including on Sunday when Nellie Rodriguez put the Ducks up 1-0 with a RBI double in the first inning.

The Ducks went on to score two more runs in both the third and fifth innings. Alex Call and Li-Jen Chu each drove in a run in the third with doubles and, in the fifth, Call hit his fourth homer of the year, a solo shot to left field. Two batters later Chu hit a double to score Rodriguez.

Scott (2-0) struck out seven, walked three and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Robinson entered the game in the sixth inning and earned his second save of the season with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Ducks return to Canal Park for a three-game series against the Altoona Curve beginning Monday.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com