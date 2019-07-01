The senior also had offers from Akron, Ball State and Toledo

McKinley senior tight end Jasper Robinson has verbally committed to play football at Kent State.

Robinson (6-5, 240), the younger brother of Miami (Ohio) WR Dominique Robinson, also had offers from Akron, Ball State and Toledo.

“First of all I wanna thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play Division I football from so many schools,” Robinson wrote in a statement on Twitter late Sunday night. “I want to thank all the schools that offered me and wanted me to play for them. I want to thank my family for all their support and being behind me always. I want to thank coach Dan Reardon and Coach B (Badre Bardawil) for really putting (their) trust in me and playing me my first year of football last year. I would like to thank Coach (Marcus) Wattley for guiding me through this process. Lastly, I would like to thank my man Coach Boo for always trusting in me and helping me through many things throughout my first year of football. I’ve prayed about my decision and I am proud and excited to say that I have committed to Kent State University to continue my football career and education on a Division I level.”

Robinson played football for the first time last fall, developing into one of the team’s better players toward the end of the season. He finished with nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to have a bigger role this fall.