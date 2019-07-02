Deshawn Jones of East has committed to play football on scholarship at the University of Cincinnati.

Jones, who will be a senior in the 2019-2020 school year, plays cornerback and wide receiver for East coach Marques Hayes.

“Cincinnati has been recruiting me for a minute, and I’ve just kept going down there, and more and more it started to feel like a place for me,” Jones said.

“Cincinnati is the right fit for me because I see myself having a great opportunity to play early there and I have a great relationship with the coaches.”

Jones, who is 6-foot and 180 pounds, said UC is recruiting him to play cornerback. The Bearcats are coached by Luke Fickell, a former player and coach at Ohio State.

Jones helped East post a 9-3 record and reach the second round of the Division III playoffs in 2018. He finished the season with 48 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

“This is a great opportunity for Deshawn,” Hayes said. “He had a lot of scholarship offers to kind of sift through to see what he wanted best in a university.

“He felt like he had a real good relationship with the coaches at Cincinnati that he built when he went down there on his official visit, and even before that when he was able to talk to some of the coaches and kind of get a feel for what he felt they could do for him and what type of player that he could become under their tutelage. I think this is a great fit for both sides.”

Jones also had scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Liberty, Massachusetts, Akron, Kent State, Ohio, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

Jones, who has a 3.0 GPA, is entering his second year at East after spending his first two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary. He has earned three varsity letters in football and two in basketball.

“I want to give a shout out to my head coach, Coach Hayes,” Jones said. “I thanked him for the opportunity that he has given me and thanked him for working with me throughout the whole recruiting process.”

