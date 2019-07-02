Slugger Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres sat out against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday after Major League Baseball upheld his one-game suspension for a confrontation with an umpire.

Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with plate umpire Bill Welke after being called out on strikes at Colorado on June 15.

Machado, who signed a $300 million contract during spring training, appealed the suspension, denying he made contact.

Greg Garcia replaced Machado at third base against the Giants.

Machado was ejected for protesting a called third strike June 15 and approached Welke to continue the argument. Video shows Welke pointing to his arm early in the exchange, though there is no clear evidence of contact.

“He pointed, but I was way too into the zone of letting him hear what I had to say on what I thought about the whole call,” Machado said the day the suspension was handed down. “I didn’t touch him. I didn’t think I touched him. The video says it also.”



Mets make moves

to overhaul bullpen

Steven Matz is moving to the bullpen for now as the New York Mets again overhaul a major problem area with a flurry of roster moves.

The team reinstated veteran relievers Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson and Luis Avilan from the injured list before Tuesday night's Subway Series opener against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. In addition, reserve infielder Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

New York's bullpen began the day leading the majors with 21 blown saves in 40 chances.

MRI shows Hamels

has oblique strain

An MRI confirmed that Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels suffered a left oblique strain — but the injury isn’t expected to sideline him for as long as a similar injury to his right side two years ago.

Hamels will continue to undergo treatment until after the All-Star break, when the team’s medical staff will outline a rehab program. The injury likely will sideline Hamels through at least July.

Hamels, 35, took himself out of Friday’s game at Cincinnati after throwing a warmup pitch prior to the second inning. Hamels is 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts (99 2/3 innings).

Around the bases

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was put on the injured list after straining his abdomen against Boston in London last weekend. Infielder Mike Ford and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the injured list, clearing him to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago placed Hendricks on the injured list on June 15 with shoulder inflammation. Chicago also recalled left-handed reliever Randy Rosario from Triple-A Iowa. ... The Baltimore Orioles have optioned right-hander Tom Eshelman to Triple-A Norfolk one day after he went five solid innings in his major league debut. Right-hander Josh Lucas (strained right shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and righty Matt Wotherspoon was designated for assignment.