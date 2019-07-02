Sometimes when an NFL player trends on Twitter when it's not game day, something bad has happened.

In the case of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, it's because he just did something incredible.

Today, that something incredible is a box jump that has the Internet buzzing. Garrett posted a series of workout clips in an Instagram story, but the box jump is getting most of the attention.

In it, Garrett is holding two 50-pound dumbbells before jumping onto a structure that is nearly as high as his waist.

"Freak of Nature," Sunday Night Football on NBC tweeted.

This tweet, though, sums it up pretty perfectly:

Totally normal human being Myles Garrett effortlessly doing box jumps with 40lb dumbbells.



If I tried this there’s an 80% chance I’d rip both arms completely off my body.pic.twitter.com/F96r6gDWxs

— Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach)July 2, 2019

Garrett is going into his third season with the Browns after being taken first overall in the 2017 draft. He made his first Pro Bowl last season after totaling 44 tackles, 29 quarterback hits and 13.5 sacks.