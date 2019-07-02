He could be seen sporting the Chevron look during his days in Ann Arbor.

He unleashed the original stache, too.

He tried the mutton chops ’do for a short time, as well.

And there were other times when he decided to totally abandon a certain tool known for eliminating unwanted fuzz.

When it comes to facial hair, Ben Gedeon could resemble what Huey Lewis and the News had in mind when the blues rock band released a certain 1986 Billboard hit.

Yes, the 2013 Hudson graduate is “Hip To Be Square” when it comes to the so-called laws of conformity.

“I like to mess around with my facial hair,” Gedeon said. “I could grow a mustache when I was in fourth grade. It’s good and bad.”

The ability to grow his “mane” during the earliest stages of puberty is one of several reasons why Gedeon is a little different than the rest of us.

Getting paid to punish some of the finest athletes on the planet one day a week is another reason.

Gedeon, an All-Ohio linebacker during his days with the Explorers, will enter his third season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings later this summer.

A University of Michigan graduate, who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior, Gedeon was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017.

The 6-foot-2, 244-pound outside linebacker seems to appreciate his first real job. And don’t expect Gedeon, who graduated from Michigan with an economics degree, to pinch himself anytime soon.

“It has been good,” he said. “The years have been going fast. Even though I’ve been out of high school for seven years, it does seem like yesterday.”

Gedeon’s résumé during his first three years in Ann Arbor wasn’t particularly dazzling.

Nonetheless, the brawny 24-year-old knew it was never too late to make a good first impression.

And that first impression was an all-out transformation to beast mode.

Gedeon became a wrecking ball for Big Blue, finishing with 106 tackles, including 15½ tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and two pass breakups during his senior year.

It’s a safe bet Gedeon will bleed maize and blue for life.

He has been training with some of his former college teammates in Michigan.

“It was great; I loved it,” Gedeon said. “It’s a big reason why I decided to go back to Michigan before training camp. I’m happy I had the opportunity to play there.”

Gedeon certainly was an accomplished athlete prior to his arrival in the glamorous but cruel NFL.

He did start nine games, but Gedeon quickly learned the harsh lessons of making the 180-degree switch from superstar to grunt worker.

Spending much of his time on special teams, Gedeon recorded a modest 25 tackles during his rookie year.

“It’s definitely different,” he said. “It’s different from college. You learn it’s a business.

“I just try to take it day by day. I don’t want to get caught up in the numbers’ game. I just try to put my best foot forward.”

The limited production didn’t bother the chiseled linebacker, though.

The Vikings posted a 13-3 record to win the NFC North title and concluded their stellar 2017 season with a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

“It has been great,” Gedeon said. “We have an awesome locker room with great guys and a great culture.”

Gedeon’s sophomore season in the NFL provided quite a few flashbacks to his senior year in Ann Arbor.

He was named a starter prior to the Vikings' 2018 opener and wound up doubling his tackle total (53) from the previous year. Gedeon ended up starting eight games last season.

“It’s going smoothly,” he said. “I still have a long way to go. I’ve been leaning on the guys who have played in the league.”

Gedeon has been particularly persistent when it comes to following the lead of two gifted teammates. They are Vikings’ linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr, who both started every game the previous year.

“After the first year, things start to slow down in the second year,” Gedeon said. “I’m learning how to prepare for a game.”

Gedeon made some progress, but the Vikings took an unfortunate step backwards in 2018, posting an 8-7-1 record and did not qualify for the playoffs.

“After the year we had [in 2017], we had high expectations for ourselves,” Gedeon said. “It was disappointing.”

Gedeon’s confidence in his teammates hasn’t diminished at all despite last year’s plunge in the standings.

And don’t expect the former Hudson legend to embrace his comfort zone.

Gedeon plans to treat every practice as if it’s his last. In other words, the man known for growing impressive fur will be wise to steer away from future “hairy” situations.

“I don’t want to feel that I’ve ever arrived,” Gedeon said. “It’s best to keep working hard and accept whatever role I have.”