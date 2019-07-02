RubberDucks 7, Curve 2



A five-run third inning propelled the RubberDucks to an Eastern League win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

The start of the game was delayed by rain before the Curve took a 1-0 lead off starter Jake Paulson in the first.

The Ducks (40-44) took control with a five-run third inning. Ernie Clement drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly before Ka'ai Tom gave the Ducks the lead with an RBI triple and scored on a single by Connor Marabell.

A single by Mitch Longo made it 4-1 and Nellie Rodriguez made it 5-1 with a bases-loaded walk.

Clement tripled in a run in the fourth, and Longo homered in the eighth to cap the scoring for the Ducks.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

