The Cavaliers announced the signing of first-round draft choices Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. on Wednesday.

Garland, taken fifth overall out of Vanderbilt, appeared in only five games before tearing the meniscus in his left knee. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists and shot .750 from the field and .478 from 3-point range.

Windler, selected 26th, helped lead Belmont University to its first NCAA Tournament victory last season. In four years, he averaged 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists and shot .541 on field goals, .406 on 3-pointers.

Porter, picked 30th by the Milwaukee Bucks before having his rights traded to the Detroit Pistons and then to the Cavs, played one year at USC. He posted averages of 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting .471 from the field, .412 from long range.

