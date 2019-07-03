Curve 6, RubberDucks 4

Thanks to a little late-inning magic, Wednesday’s rubber match went to the Altoona Curve over the RubberDucks at Canal Park.

Bligh Madris highlighted a four-run eighth inning with a two-run homer run to give the Curve an Eastern League win.

Madris’ blast broke a 4-4 tie when it hit high up on the batter’s eye in center field.

Jordan Stephens (1-1, 3.38) took the loss. The right-hander went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs — both earned — on two hits. He struck out four.

Nellie Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the sixth for the Ducks (6-10, 40-45).

The RubberDucks travel to Binghamton for a four-game series at NYSEG Stadium. Ducks right-hander Eli Morgan (5-0, 3.08) and Rumble Ponies right-hander Mickey Jannis (4-1, 2.68) are the scheduled pitchers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

