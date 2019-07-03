Bangally Kamara is heading into his senior football season at East as a University of Pittsburgh recruit.

Kamara has accepted a scholarship offer to play at Pitt following the completion of the 2019-2020 school year.

Kamara plays linebacker, tight end, wide receiver, kicker and punter for East coach Marques Hayes.

“Pitt was one of my first Power Five offers,” Kamara said. “Pittsburgh is the right fit because the city life is how I like it. I was born in New York, so it’s kind of like the same. … I had 28 scholarship offers. My finalists were Pittsburgh, Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Kentucky.”

Kamara, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, said Pitt is recruiting him to play outside linebacker. He helped East compile a 9-3 record and reach the second round of the Division III playoffs in 2018.

“Bangally had the most scholarship offers among our 2020 guys,” Hayes said. “… He was ready to get this decision out of the way so he could focus on the team goals and his academic goals.”

Kamara had 78 tackles, six sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two interceptions and forced three fumbles as a junior. He scored one touchdown on an interception return and one touchdown on a fumble recovery, and had four touchdown receptions.

“The coaching staff from Pitt had come over a couple times during the spring. Pitt was his very first Power Five offer,” Hayes said. “It came together when the head coach [Pat Narduzzi] and the linebacker coach [Rob Harley] came to the school early in the process. Bangally was really excited when he got that offer. He actually said ‘This is an offer that I’ve been waiting for, Coach, and I really like Pitt.’ After that happened, then it really started to explode for him where there was an offer coming almost every single day.”

Kamara also had scholarship offers from the University of Akron, Kent State, Toledo, Ohio, Bowling Green, Massachusetts, Maryland, Western Michigan, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Rutgers, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, Buffalo, Ball State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Ashland and Cincinnati Christian.

Additionally, Ohio State expressed an interest in Kamara.

Hayes said Kamara kept Pitt in mind following its offer, and a solid visit with coaches prompted the commitment.

“I want to be in Pittsburgh,” Kamara said. “There is a great atmosphere there and the people there are awesome. … I feel comfortable with Pitt with everything put together — the coaches, the depth chart, the city and the people.”

Kamara lived in the Bronx from birth until age 11. His family then lived briefly in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania before coming to Ohio and settling in Akron.

Kamara is entering his second year at East after spending his freshman year at Garfield and his sophomore year at Kenmore-Garfield. He has earned three varsity letters in football and one in track and field as a sprinter and long jumper.

