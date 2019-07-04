Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.

Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night's game after he sharply fouled a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.

Lowe is hitting .276 with a team-leading 16 homers and 49 RBI. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement.

Infielder cuts hand

Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez left Thursday's home game against the Detroit Tigers with a lacerated right hand.

It looked as if Sanchez was stepped on by Tigers first baseman Niko Goodrum when he went back to the bag after a leadoff single in the third.

Sanchez remained down for a minute before walking off the field with manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.

He was replaced by Daniel Palka, who remained in Thursday's game to play first base. Jose Rondon shifted from first to second base.

Tigers make moves

The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled outfielder Victor Reyes from Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers also returned Tyler Alexander to Toledo after the left-hander made his major-league debut as the 26th man in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday in Chicago.

Jones left the first game of the doubleheader in the fifth inning with back spasms. Manager Ron Gardenhire said an MRI showed no structural damage.

Jones is batting .244 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 69 games. Reyes hit .302 with nine homers and 55 RBI in 65 games with Toledo.

Around the bases

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is on the paternity list, but he is expected to make his start Saturday on Montreal Expos Day ... The Philadelphia Phillies placed reliever Juan Nicasio on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin and recalled left-hander Austin Davis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.