Rumble Ponies 4, RubberDucks 1

The RubberDucks began a four-game series in Binghamton, N.Y., heading into the All-Star break with an Eastern League loss to the Rumble Ponies on Thursday night.

Despite outhitting the Rumble Ponies 10-9, the Ducks could only muster one run on an RBI single by Trenton Brooks that gave them a 1-0 lead in the third inning. All 10 of the Ducks' hits were singles, and they stranded nine baserunners.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on Patrick Mazeika's solo home run off Ducks starter Eli Morgan.

Morgan (5-1) gave up three runs on seven hits in seven innings and suffered his first loss of the season.

Mickey Jannis (5-1) earned the win for the Ponies, giving up one run on eight hits and no walks in six innings. Stephen Villines pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save.

Ernie Clement raised his batting average to .298 with three hits and a run scored for the Ducks.

