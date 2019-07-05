Entries for one of the oldest junior golf tournaments in the country are now being accepted.

The Good Park Junior, once acknowledged as the longest running continuing junior event in the country, will be held for the 81st time, July 10-12, at J. Edward Good Park Golf Course.

Only a total rainout in 2012 stopped the streak.

Deadline for entries is July 7.

The three-day event begins with qualifying for every player — boys and girls — into a flight. From that point on it becomes two days of medal play. Girls and boys 12-and-under will compete in their own flights.

Entry fee is $65 and entitles participants to three days of golf, lunch, prizes and trophies for all flight winners.

All participants that are high school graduates will be eligible to apply to apply for the Dave Barnes Memorial Scholarship for college tuition. Barnes was a life-long resident of Akron and played competitively for Buchtel High School and the University of Akron, where he earned All-American honors. He was the general manager at Good Park when he passed away in 2010.

Applications are available at Golfakroncity.com and neohgolf.com.