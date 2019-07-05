Thanks to the Cleveland Indians shortstop, young Tallmadge baseball players will be too.

Lindor paid a visit to Tallmadge Little League baseball and softball players recently for some skills training. The meet up was part of T-Mobile's sponsorship of All-Star Week in Cleveland, of which Lindor is an ambassador.

"It means more to me than I think them to go up to a kid and say 'hello,'" Lindor says in a video released by T-Mobile. "It's precious."

Lindor also invited the Tallmadge Little Leaguers to join him at Progressive Field on the field for the Home Run Derby on Monday.

As part of the partnership, the telecommunications company is donating $250,000 to Little League Baseball and Softball. Additionally, T-Mobile will donate $1,000 to Little League for every home run hit in the derby, and $5,000 for homers hit with the special magenta-colored ball during a player's bonus time.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana is among the eight players participating in the Home Run Derby. He is joined by Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alonso is Santana's first-round opponent. The winner of that round will face the winner of Bell versus Acuna Jr.

The Home Run Derby starts Monday at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN. It steams on WatchESPN.com and through the WatchESPN app.

Last year's Home Run Derby was won by Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals. No Indians player has ever won the derby.