CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber has been named to the American League All-Star Team as a replacement for Texas Rangers left-hander Mike Minor.

Minor will be unavailable to pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday since he will be starting on Sunday for the Rangers.

A right-hander, Bieber is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA in 18 games (17 starts). He has given up 41 earned runs on 86 hits with 23 walks and 133 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings.

Bieber has an ERA of 2.00 in his past four starts (27 IP, 18 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 37 K) and ranks in the top 10 among American League pitchers in strikeouts per nine innings (fourth, 11.5), opponents’ on-base pct. (fifth, .268), strikeouts (sixth, 133), walks per nine innings (seventh, 2.0) and opponents’ batting average average (ninth, .219).

Bieber, 24, is the youngest Indians starting pitcher to earn an All-Star nod since CC Sabathia in 2004.

He is the fourth Indians All-Star, joining left-hander Brad Hand, shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana.