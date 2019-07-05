Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera accepted a suspension for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The commissioner's office announced his decision Friday, two days after domestic assault charges against Herrera were dismissed in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He had been charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury stemming from an incident on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Casino. The woman, his girlfriend, declined to press charges.

"I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I alone am to blame for my actions," Herrera said in a prepared statement issued through the players' association.

"I've taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person. I apologize to the Phillies' organization, my teammates, and all my fans."

Herrera said he intends to "work on being a better partner, teammate, and person."

Herrera's suspension would include any postseason games. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to June 24 and covers 85 games. He will lose $2,634,409 of his $5 million salary, the amount due over the final 98 days of the 186-day regular season.

An All-Star center fielder in 2016, Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBI in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

Peralta hurts shoulder

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Peralta left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning and was replaced by Tim Locastro in left field.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Peralta had an MRI on Thursday that revealed joint inflammation that remained from a previous right shoulder problem. Peralta hurt his right shoulder and had stint on the injured list in late May.

Peralta is batting .289 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 RBI in 73 games.

The Diamondbacks called up infielder Domingo Leyba from Triple-A Reno.

Crutches in Cleveland

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella will go to Tuesday's All-Star Game in Cleveland on crutches and in a cast.

The first-time All-Star is out eight to 10 weeks after he broke his right tibia when he fouled a 97 mph fastball off his lower leg on Tuesday.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus, a one-time All-Star as a player, helped convince La Stella that "he deserved it, he earned it" even though he can't play.

"I think he'd regret it if he didn't go experience," Ausmus said.