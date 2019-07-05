RubberDucks 5, Rumble Ponies 0



Adam Scott struck out seven in six shutout innings and Trenton Brooks hit a grand slam in a five-run third inning to lead the RubberDucks to an Eastern League win over the host Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night.

Singles by Ernie Clement and Mitch Longo and a walk by Alex Call loaded the bases for Brooks, who cleared the fence in right field to make it 4-0.

Nellie Rodriguez added a solo home run and that was more than enough for Scott and the Ducks' bullpen.

Scott (3-0) gave up just five hits and a walk before giving way to Jared Robinson in the seventh. Robinson gave up just one hit in two scoreless innings and Dalbert Siri finished with a perfect ninth for the Ducks (41-46).

Starter Austin McGeorge (0-4) gave up all five runs on six hits and a walk in three innings for the Rumble Ponies (41-42).

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com