Rumble Ponies 7, RubberDucks 6

RubberDucks starting pitcher Eli Lingos was hit hard and a late rally fell short in an Eastern League loss to the host Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night.

The Rumble Ponies (42-42) got to Lingos for four runs in the first inning and evenutally built a 6-0 lead before a five-run sixth inning got the Ducks back in the game.

Andres Gimenez hit a three-run home run in the four-run first and Braxton Lee's homer in the fourth chased Lingos. He gave up seven hits and a walk and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

Two-run doubles by Logan Ice and Nellie Rodriguez were the big hits in the sixth when the Ducks (41-47) made it 6-5 but the Rumble Ponies added a run in the seventh. Rodriguez homered in the eighth for the Ducks but that was the end of the scoring.

