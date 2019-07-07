Rumble Ponies 5, RubberDucks 2

Former RubberDucks player Sam Haggerty went 2-for-4 and scored the tiebreaking run to lead the Rumble Ponies over the visiting Ducks on Sunday in the teams' final game before the Eastern League All-Star break.

After the Ducks (41-48) scored two unearned runs in the third inning to forge a 2-2 tie, Haggerty doubled in the bottom of the inning and scored on a double by Jason Krizan, who came around to score on a force out.

That was all the scoring needed by the Rumble Ponies (43-42), who used starter Zach Lee and three relievers to shut out the Ducks over the final six innings.

Jake Paulson (6-6) started and took the loss for the Ducks, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in six innings.

The Ducks will be off until they open a four-game series with the Bowie Baysox beginning at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com