CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s sixth All-Star Game could have been a showcase for the Indians’ embarrassing season.

If they had continued their underachieving ways, if they still trailed the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins by 10 games, Major League Baseball’s summer festival wouldn’t have had the same local buzz.

Parents still would have brought their kids to Play Ball Park. Fans would have enjoyed the week’s activities. But watching the stars perform in Monday’s Home Run Derby and in Tuesday’s game would have been a bitter reminder of the Tribe’s first-half failures.

The Indians trailed the Twins by 11½ games on June 2. A column in this space written on May 29 labeled their struggles as “a total organizational failure.”

It didn’t take them long to flip that script.

A 21-8 surge since June 4, the best record in baseball during that span, saved Northeast Ohioans’ baseball psyches.

With a six-game winning streak before the break in which they outscored foes 41-12, the Indians (50-38) cut the deficit to 5½. The Twins visit for a three-game series starting Friday. Now checking the Twins’ score before bed or with one eye open in the morning doesn’t seem like a form of self-flagellation.

Hope is back. Joy is back.

If the Indians remember how to pitch, hit and throw after the break, the All-Star Game might not be just a quick distraction before the Browns open training camp on July 25, but Cleveland’s baseball awakening.

“Being five games back, cutting that lead down, obviously the buzz of the All-Star Game is going to last a little bit longer, hopefully for the rest of the second half or into the playoffs,” Indians right-hander Shane Bieber, a first-time All-Star, said during Monday’s interviews at the Huntington Convention Center.

“A lot of people counted us out really early, [but] we made a nice little push at the end of the first half. Looking forward to continuing that, especially with that first series against Minnesota. I like playing with a little chip on our shoulder and playing that underdog role, and we're really excited for it.”

For the first two months of the season, many presumed the Indians would be sellers instead of buyers at the July 31 trade deadline. Indians four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor insisted that’s not the case now.

“I’ve liked my team since spring training. I believe in them; I believe in what we have,” Lindor said. “A lot of people counted us out. But this is our team. We’re a team that’s going to compete. We’re not trying to trade nobody; we’re going to add pieces. This is a good team and our guys are playoff-caliber.”

Asked how the Tribe turned it around after a 12-17 record in May, Lindor said, “We hit that month where everybody was struggling. Once they were, we were trying to carry the team, we were adding a little more pressure. But now everybody’s playing the game the right way. The ones who are still slumping a little bit are still competing.

"Right now we’re all doing it, we’re having fun. We’re enjoying the game right now. When you’re enjoying the game, when you have fun, you play with a smile, good things happen.”

The Indians also may have become closer as a team. They lacked leadership at the start, without a veteran like the dependable Michael Brantley to keep their spirits up. Jason Kipnis has been their heart and soul for years, but he was among those who couldn’t find his way.

“We obviously got off to a slow start — that was a team thing. We weren’t hitting very well, we weren’t pitching very well, we weren’t playing defense very well. We started playing a better brand of baseball,” Bieber said. “We kind of came together as group a little bit more. ‘Hey, we’re going to do this, it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to give it a shot.’ Obviously, there’s quite a ways to go, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Among the Indians' four All-Stars, closer Brad Hand seemed the least skeptical that the energy from the game could help the Tribe in the second half, mainly because many of his teammates left town.

“Obviously it’s going to be on the players. ... We have to play well coming out of the break,” Hand said. “We’re playing catch-up in the division. It was huge for us to cut that lead down to five or six. We’re going to have to play [the Twins] tough every time we play them.

“We’ve got to keep going, we’ve got to keep pressing.”

Perhaps the All-Star festivities won’t have any carryover in the Tribe clubhouse. But if the Indians hadn’t started playing a better brand of baseball, the celebration of the game would have spotlighted the Indians’ window of opportunity closing far too soon.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.