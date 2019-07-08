CLEVELAND — Pete Alonso ended up winning Monday night's Home Run Derby, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stole the show.

Guerrero, a rookie, set the record for a single round with 29 home runs in the first round. He then took on Joc Pederson in the second round in what was the best heavyweight fight in the Derby's history.

Guerrero again hit 29, tying his own record, before Pederson matched with his own 29. The two then tied each other in a 60-second swing off, both mashing eight home runs. Then came another tiebreaker in which each slugger had three swings total — and they tied again with one each.

In triple overtime, Guerrero finally overtook Pederson and beat him 40-39 in that round alone.

But the final, Alonso took him down, belting 23 home runs to best Guerrero's 22 to secure the title.

Alonso's pitcher for the Derby was Derek Morgan, a graduate of Woodridge High School who was able to celebrate the title at Progressive Field.

Carlos Santana, the hometown favorite, had a first-round exit at the hands of Alonso. Santana got off to a slow start in his round but found a rhythm, finishing with 13 home runs.

"It was great. It's a great experience for me, especially at home," Santana said. "It's something I'll never forget in my life or my career."

Alonso slowly chipped away while being actively booed by the home crowd until he tied Santana's mark of 13 with a few seconds left. On his last swing of the first round, Alonso drilled the round-winning home run as a buzzer beater. Fireworks shot off from the scoreboard, but the home crowd wasn't happy with Santana's defeat.

"It's emotional. [I was] A little bit nervous. It's a great show," Santana said. "The fans, they support me and I'm very happy for that."

In addition to the home crowd, Carlos Carrasco was seen walking around the stadium in support of Santana in a jersey with the names of all four Indians All-Stars on the back: Santana, (Francisco) Lindor, (Brad) Hand and (Shane) Bieber.

