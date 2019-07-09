CLEVELAND — Cleveland's hosting of the All-Star Game included an MVP outing by Shane Bieber, a slow night for the Indians' position players and a powerful tribute to Carlos Carrasco, as the American League defeated the National League 4-3 at Progressive Field.

The AL took a 4-1 lead by the seventh, highlighted by Michael Brantley's RBI double to left-center field in the second inning that gave the AL a 1-0 advantage and Joey Gallo's solo home run in the seventh inning that capped their scoring for the night.

Holding a three-run advantage, Brad Hand struggled in the eighth but escaped with the lead. With the bases loaded, he struck out Charlie Blackmon to record the second out, but Pete Alonso ripped a two-run single past Gleyber Torres to make it 4-3. Hand avoided further damage and preserved the AL's lead by inducing Mike Moustakas into a popout in foul territory.

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Bieber entered the fifth inning with the AL up 1-0 and soon had the All-Star crowd chanting his name. He first froze Willson Contreras and then struck out Ketel Marte swinging, bringing up Ronald Acuna Jr. The crowd, hungry for a third strikeout, began chanting "Let's Go, Bieber!" And Bieber delivered, striking out Acuna looking to end a perfect All-Star inning.

In doing so, he became the first Indians pitcher to ever strike out the side in a 1-2-3 inning in an All-Star Game en route to winning the MVP Award.

Francisco Lindor had a quiet All-Star Game. He checked in to pinch-hit in the fifth inning but struck out while facing Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler. Lindor has yet to record a hit in any All-Star Game.

Carlos Santana, who started at first base for the AL, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Carrasco, who is battling chronic leukemia, was honored during the The Stand Up To Cancer tribute after the fifth inning, when he took the field along with Indians manager Terry Francona, Lindor, Santana, Hand and Bieber, and received perhaps the loudest ovation of the entire night from the home crowd.

The Cleveland flavor of this All-Star Game was felt early. During the pregame introductions, several antagonists of Indians baseball were heavily booed, with perhaps the loudest boos reserved for former Cubs closer Chapman. All three Cubs representatives — Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras — were next on the booing rankings. Every Yankees and Minnesota Twins rep, as well, received some disapproval from the home crowd.

The Indians' representatives, of course, all received standing ovations, including Francona.

Brantley, too, received a loud ovation and after his RBI double was given a "Mich-ael Brant-ley" chant from the fans in the left-field bleacher seats.

