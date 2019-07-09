Dean Wade, a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection during his four seasons at Kansas State, signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, the team announced Tuesday.

A 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward, Wade averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot .498 from the field while averaging 29.3 minutes in 126 career games for Kansas State. Wade shot .400 or better from 3-point range in his final three seasons as the Wildcats reached the NCAA Tournament each year, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2018.

Wade has started four Summer League games for the Cavs in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.9 minutes. He was named a Salt Lake City Summer League Standout.

