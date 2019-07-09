CLEVELAND — The Stand Up To Cancer tribute during the All-Star Game is always a powerful moment. For the Indians' Carlos Carrasco, though, this year's was especially meaningful.

Each year during the tribute, players, coaches, fans and all in attendance are given the opportunity to write on a card the name of a loved one who is battling or who has dealt with cancer. And Tuesday night at Progressive Field, Carrasco — who is fighting chronic leukemia — took the field, where he was joined by Indians manager Terry Francona and Indians All-Stars Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Brad Hand and Shane Bieber.

All those who joined Carrasco had cards that read, "Cookie." Carrasco's read, "I STAND."

Carrasco received perhaps the loudest ovation of the entire night from the home crowd.

