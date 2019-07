Kyle McBride is leaving East Canton to become Barberton's boys basketball coach.

McBride, who spent the last three seasons with the Hornets, will replace Jack Greynolds Jr., who coached the Magics for three seasons. Greynolds coached GlenOak from 2003-10 and 2012-16.

McBride led East Canton to a Division IV district title in 2018. He also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Lake under his uncle, Tom.