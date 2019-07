Impending inclement weather forced the stoppage of play at 12:55 p.m. during the first round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Thursday at Firestone Country Club.

Steve Stricker is leading at 5-under par and is on the 18th hole.

Stricker has a three-shot lead over Paul Goydos, who is through five holes.

There are nine players four behind at 1-under par.