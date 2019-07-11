Browns running back Duke Johnson still wants to be traded, and now he has a new agent who will attempt to facilitate a deal.

Johnson hired agent Drew Rosenhaus on Thursday, a league source confirmed for the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com. ESPN first reported the development.

Johnson is seeking a trade like he has been for months, the source said. The difference now is his representation.

On Tuesday, agent Kristin Campbell confirmed Johnson decided to part ways from her agency, 40 Sports & Entertainment Group.

After Browns General Manager John Dorsey signed running back Kareem Hunt on Feb. 11 and said the move didn't make Johnson expendable "yet," Campbell asked the front office in March to trade Johnson.

Johnson skipped the Browns' entire voluntary offseason workout program before rejoining them in early June for mandatory minicamp. That's when Johnson explained he requested a trade because he felt as if the Browns had been disloyal by placing him on the trading block a month before Campbell requested a deal.

Johnson said nothing would change his mind in terms of wanting to be traded. Now he's hoping Rosenhaus can help get him out of Cleveland, even though Dorsey clearly isn't in a rush to trade the versatile veteran with Hunt suspended for the first eight regular-season games of 2019 by the NFL.

