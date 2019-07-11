CLEVELAND — In the hours after Shane Bieber was named the All-Star Game MVP in his home ballpark, his phone wouldn't stop buzzing as texts poured in. His dad, Chris, said his phone was blowing up, too.

It was a momentous moment for the 24-year-old who opened the season as the Indians' No. 5 starting pitcher that followed his perfect inning in which he struck out the side as the crowd chanted, "Let's Go Bieber."

In the days since, the buzzing of his phone has slowed down, at least a little. And, now, he can reflect a bit on the experience.

"I can breathe a little bit more. Comparatively the few days before that were pretty wild. So, to finally have the game and the festivities over with and collecting my thoughts and taking a deep breath yesterday was really nice. Yeah. Obviously things went pretty well and definitely excited for everything and moving into the second half."

While Bieber is breathing fine again, manager Terry Francona spent that fifth inning holding his breath. When Bieber finally struck out the side, Francona clapped and raised his arms in the dugout in triumph.



“I couldn’t breathe," Francona said when asked how he felt while Bieber was on the mound. "I have not been that nervous in a long, long time. And then after the game, I’m talking to [Boston Red Sox manager Alex] Cora in my office and we were kind of going back and forth. I was really proud of him. I’ve seen this kid since he was a player and I was telling him and he was asking me about Biebs, and I was telling him what a good kid he is and I told him, ‘I could not breathe during that inning,’ and we look up at the TV and he’s getting the MVP trophy. I was like, 'What the heck?' And when the fans started chanting “Bieber” I mean I got chills, that was another incredible moment.”

Injury updates

As the Indians prepare to open the second half of their season Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, several key players are still progressing in their respective rehabs.

Corey Kluber (right ulna bone fracture) is throwing out to 135 feet, according to Francona, and was re-evaluated on Thursday, thought results of the checkup were not yet known.

Jefry Rodriguez (right shoulder strain) is throwing out to 90 feet. Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and should continue to do so for the next seven-to-10 days.

Bradley Zimmer (right shoulder surgery) is throwing out to 135 feet and should advance to 150 feet in the next few days.

Proud city

The city of Cleveland has been garnering rave reviews for its hosting of the 2019 All-Star Game from players to fans to media members who attended the festivities. Some took to Twitter to say how it changed their view of Cleveland.

Francona, too, was proud of the way the city handled the event.

"I thought our fans, our city, I mean I thought if you ever have a reason to kind of stick your chest out, I thought the last couple days were it," Francona said. "I was really proud, man. I mean Cleveland kind of outdid themselves.”

