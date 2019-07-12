Baysox 6, RubberDucks 5 (10 innings)



Preston Palmeiro's RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Bowie Baysox to an Eastern League victory over the RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park.

The Ducks scored three in the first on RBI singles by Connor Marabell, Alex Call and Nellie Rodriguez for a 3-1 lead, but the Baysox got two in the fourth to tie the score.

It remained tied until the eighth when Call manufactured a run with two outs with the help of two throwing errors. Call singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Carlos Perez and scored on a throwing error by right fielder Yuniel Diaz.

The Baysox regained the lead in the top of the ninth, the Ducks tied it in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI singled by Ernie Clement but couldn't keep the Baysox down in the 10th.

