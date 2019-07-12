Retief Goosen is 7-under through 12 holes and is one shot ahead of first-round leader Steve Stricker during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Brandt Jobe shot a second-round 65 Friday and is two shots behind.

Stricker, who finished his first round with a birdie at 18 early on Friday, made birdies at No. 2 and No. 7 and is 7-under par with six holes to play.

Goosen eagled the second hole and made birdies at Nos. 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 to get to 8-under, one ahead of Stricker.

Kent Jones is 3 under and four players are tied at 2 under.