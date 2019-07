Steve Stricker had to wait overnight to finish his first round but did so with a flourish, making birdie on 18 Friday morning to finish with a six-under 64 at Firestone Country Club and leads the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship by two strokes.

Stricker, who teed off at 1:03 p.m. in his second round, is two shots ahead of Scott Parel, Kent Jones and Brandt Jobe.

Jones and Jobe shot 3-under 32s on the front nine of their second rounds and Parel carded an even-par 35.