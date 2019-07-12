Consistency was the key for two golfers who entered Friday's final round one stroke behind the leaders but can now be called champions of the 81st Good Park Junior Tournament.

Ben Cors fired his second consecutive 1-over 72 Friday to capture the boys division and Sophia Canale shot a 3-over 74 — the low round in the two-day girls competition — to join him atop the ages 13-18 championship flight.

Cors' 144 total over the 6,683-yard course was four strokes ahead of first-round leader Kyle Buzaki and defending champion Darin Hudak on an overcast day that started comfortably cool and remained dry.

After a good start Friday, Cors allowed himself to contemplate his chances of winning. And that almost cost him.

"I started to think about the outcome a little too much," Cors said. "And I went on a three-hole bogey streak, but I bounced back because I knew Darin and Kyle were making a run for it."

And Canale, with a 152 (78-74) total, overcame first-round leader Alessandra Goyette for a two-shot victory. The girls started on the first tee Friday, and the boys teed off on No. 10 — opposite of the opening round.

A Copley High graduate who will play next year for Glenville State (W.Va.) College, Canale shot a 75 — tied for second, two shots behind medalist Olivia Swain — in Wednesday's qualifying round.

"I did the same thing all three days," said Canale, who went 38-36 Friday with five birdies. "Hitting the fairway, then try to hit on the greens as close as I can."

The girls course was 5,704 yards. Canale was 3 over on the front nine and even-par on the back.

Cors, in the championship flight for the third year in a row, figured a repeat of his first-round score might be good enough to prevail.

"I started hitting the ball a lot better today," he said. "The past two days, I maybe hit a couple fairways each round. Today I probably hit maybe seven or eight fairways. Even my approach shots were a lot better today."

He said Thursday's rain, which delayed proceedings after the title contenders had finished, made the course softer and "made the ball stick more."

Cors lives in Wooster but is a junior at Walsh Jesuit, driving an hour each way during the school year.

"You kind of get used to it after a while," he said.

Buzaki followed his opening 71 with a 77 (42-35) Friday for a 148.

"I just never really got it going," Buzaki said. "I bogeyed three of my first four holes."

Buzaki, a Stow High graduate who will be a freshman at Walsh University, said it was still a good tournament.

"Still played pretty good," he said. "A little disappointed still, but overall it was pretty good."

Hudak, a Tallmadge High senior, was the medalist Wednesday with a 69 but fell short in his attempt to follow up on last year's title. He shot 74 (38-36) for the second day in a row.

"It was a similar round," Hudak said. "I had more birdie looks today. I just didn't make as many as I should have. But I played good, it was a good day.

"Ben's just a great player and there's a lot of great players here. It's always hard to win no matter if you're ahead or back."

Canale said her tee shots were the difference Friday.

"Once I got my driver straightened out a little bit, I knew I could hit every fairway again," she said. "If I was in the trees I could poke out, but I was just aiming for fairways and greens."

The Goyette sisters were taking aim at her, though. Alessandra, who played No. 1 for Highland High as a freshman last year, finished two strokes back with a second consecutive 77 (40-37) for a 154.

And Isabella, 13 and an eighth-grader at Highland Middle School, was third at 158 (81-77).

"I should have played better on the back nine," said Alessandra, who was fifth in last year's tournament. "I had some great birdie opportunities, [but] unfortunately didn't make them.

"Overall I'm pretty happy. I definitely improved my spot on the leaderboard this year."

Isabella said playing against older competition doesn't intimidate her. "I don't really worry about it to be honest," she said.

She said practice is the reason both sisters are already achieving success.

"We put a lot of time into practice and we really try to concentrate on doing our best each time," Isabella said.

Braden Herstich, 12, a seventh-grader at Copley Middle School, shot 72-73-145 to win the boys 12-and-under competition, 24 shots better than Drew Rasmussen.