Pat Neshek was told that he could return from his hamstring injury for the final weeks of the season, but he also admitted Friday afternoon that his season may be finished.

Neshek said he had an MRI three weeks ago that revealed a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring. The image showed a partial tear and a hamstring that was off the bone, Neshek said. A week later, Neshek received an injection of platelet-rich plasma, which will sideline him from baseball activity for six to eight weeks. That timeline gives him a chance to return in early or mid September.

Gabe Kapler said the team is “hopeful” Neshek will pitch again this season.

“Well, if I had a setback, there’s a possibility. Yeah, definitely,” Neshek said about possibly not pitching again this season. “The timeframe he’s given me though is early to mid-September. I’ve never had hamstrings before, so I know I’m on the older side so it’s probably going to be closer to the eight weeks is what doctors told me.”

Neshek is a free agent after the season.

Astros' Bregman sits out

All-Star infielder Alex Bregman was out of Houston's starting lineup Friday, a night after a groundball took a nasty hop and hit him in the chin.

Astros manager AJ Hinch says Bregman, who needed four stitches, has been evaluated a couple of times since getting hit, is doing OK and begging to play. The manager says Bregman "has not been diagnosed with a concussion at all."

Bregman was playing shortstop in the series opener at Texas when a grounder by Shin-Soo Choo popped up and hit Bregman below his mouth in the third inning.

Bregman went through much of his normal routine before Friday's game, including some batting practice and taking some groundballs.

Myles Straw, who replaced him in the field Thursday, started at shortstop Friday night.

Bone spur bothers Arrieta

Jake Arrieta was fined this week by Major League Baseball, but said he did not even bother to check the amount the league billed him after the pitcher threatened to dent the skull of New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier. After all, Arrieta was a bit preoccupied with his own bones.

He will start Sunday against Washington as the right-hander tries to pitch with a marble-sized bone spur protruding from his right elbow. Arrieta said the bone spur, which was surgically removed eight years ago but grew back, has bothered him for the last two seasons.

Arrieta said he does not believe surgery, which would end his season, is currently the right option. He instead spent Friday trying different hand positions on certain pitches that could alleviate the pain when he’s throwing.