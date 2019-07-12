Nolan Jones wants you to know what his life’s been like in professional baseball and lately, it’s been pretty chaotic.

Fresh off his appearance in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland on Sunday, Jones earned his promotion to the Double-A RubberDucks. The 21-year-old third baseman played his first game in a RubberDucks uniform Thursday and was back in the lineup Friday nights against the Bowie Baysox.

Jones has tried hard to document his quick ascent through the Indians’ minor league system since he was drafted in the second round in 2016. He launched a YouTube channel a few months ago with spliced clips of his spring training and playing time with the Lynchburg Hillcats. He recorded some more footage during the Futures Game, where he said he mingled with former Indians great Jim Thome and Ken Griffey Jr.

He has yet to post the video, but forgive him for the delay — he’s had a hectic week.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, you play baseball for a living? Yeah, I play baseball for a living, but I put in five, six hours at least work a day,” Jones said. “I don’t get to the field 30 minutes before the game. I want to show people how we travel, how we live in general. You get so many questions in the offseason when you go home, so if I could show people really what goes on … I think it’s pretty cool.”

Jones learned he’d play in the Futures Game when he was called into an office to meet with James Harris, the Indians’ minor league director. Jones said he hugged all his coaches because he knew the game was going to be in Cleveland, the spot he hopes will be his future home stadium. Jones called his parents immediately after walking out of the meeting and recalls his mother crying. His mom and dad joined Jones’ two brothers and sisters at the game, who all sat just above the third-base dugout.

“For me to look up and see [them] — I really couldn’t even control my emotions. I was shaking,” Jones said. “Walking in there every single time, that’s the dream. It’s what I want to do every single day. To think that could be my future home one day… it was super special.”

It’s not always easy for Jones, who said he’s learned to remain level-headed, even amidst failure.

He struggled plenty in Arizona to the point where he called his parents some nights to desperately ask, “What do I do now?”

Much of the RubberDucks coaching staff has seen Jones progress in the three years he’s been in their farm system. Manager Rouglas Odor and hitting coach Justin Toole were both with Jones in Lynchburg last season before their respective appointments to Double-A. They’ve seen how his ability is undeniable. He’s a career .287 hitter with 30 home runs and 62 extra-base hits. He’s also practiced patience at the plate, already drawing 65 walks in 2019.

“He’s the type of guy that when you’re in the dugout if you’re playing or if you’re in the stands,” Toole said, “you want to stop what you’re doing and watch to see what happens.”

Odor said Jones reminds him of Thome at the plate, and he’s already noticed Jones has worked on positioning defensively. He’s learned how to identify that different pitchers on the mound and who the batter is affect situational baseball, and he’s working on not trying to win the game on his own and play hero on the field.

“We think it’s only swinging the bat where they’re trying to do too much, but it’s also in other areas of the game,” Odor said. “You can do it on the bases, you can do it playing defense. It’s part of the development that young kids go through until they feel more normal and in control with where they are.”

Jones said he’s excited to continue working in Akron, where he’s sure there will be more frustrated phone calls home when adversity hits. Still, if he’s able to get back to Progressive Field where he played the Futures Game, he anticipates his family will be right back in the stands, proud of how he’s overcome those struggles.

“That’s the awesome thing about baseball is you’re never going to be good enough,” Jones said. “If you get on base three times out of 10, you’re a Hall of Famer, but nobody wants to fail 70 percent of the time. It’s always finding something you can better yourself upon. This isn’t the end if you go 0-for-4 like I did [Thursday]. I’ll be back on the field in 16 hours ready to do it again.”