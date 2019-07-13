There was a loud bump inside the scoring trailer, so Jay Haas may have had a heated reaction to his bogey at the 18th hole on Saturday.

But Haas still fired a 2-over 72 left him at 1-under 209, just four strokes behind leader Scott Parel going into Sunday’s final round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Starting in seventh place, Haas, 65, has a chance to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history. The current record holder is Scott Hoch, who was 63 years, 5 months and 4 days when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf on April 28. Haas already stands third on that list; he was 62 years, 10 months and 7 days when he captured the Hoag Classic in 2016.

There is even more at stake. Son Bill Haas was tied for third in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic after Saturday. Should they both win, they would become the second father and son in tour history to win on the same day, matching David Duval (Players Championship) and Bob Duval (Emerald Coast Classic) in 1999.

Asked if he would allow himself to think about what winning would mean, Haas said, “You know, sure. In my dreams I guess I think about it and I’m still capable. If I had played today the way I played the first couple days [69, 68], I would be right there, I think. Then I could get real nervous about it.”

The Senior Players is one of five majors on the Champions tour, but Haas wouldn’t say winning one would mean more.

“I realize my window, whether it be a major or any event is kind of closing and not many guys have done anything in their mid-60s and beyond,” he said. “So anytime I do play well ... I had a good week a couple weeks ago at the Senior U.S. Open [tie for 17th] and kind of carried that with me this week.”

The Senior Players champion qualifies for the Players Championship on the regular tour, along with the Senior British Open, the Senior U.S. Open and the Senior PGA, which Haas said is “certainly a lure.”

“I have 799 starts on the PGA Tour, so there’s been several people say, ‘You’ve got to get to 800,’” Haas said. “If I earn it that way then, yeah, I’ll do 800. But if I get to 800, it’s not going to change my life. Just with the opportunity to do that, that would be very cool.”

Range finder

Eddie Halamay, a 61-year-old professional photo finisher from Portage Lakes, was the first to cash in at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Halamay scored a hole-in-one during a contest at the Rockin’ On The Range event at the Firestone 9 Public Course on Friday and won $10,000. He used a 7-iron on the 150-yard hole and was the first contestant in eight years to score an ace.

Go figure

Michael Bradley, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, had one of the craziest rounds of the day when he tied tournament leader Scott Parel for low round at 3-under 67. Bradley had three birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey en route to a front-nine 37 but turned the ship around on the back with six birdies, two pars and one bogey for a 5-under 30. He is tied for 15th, seven shots back.

Chasing faces

Brandt Jobe, in contention at 207, has a history of runner-up finishes against some familiar faces. He tied for second behind Scott McCarron in the 2017 Seniors Players and had runner-up finishes to Steve Stricker at the 2011 Memorial Tournament and to Retief Goosen at The International in 2007 during his days on the PGA Tour.

Scoring woes

Through three rounds the field has turned in 33 rounds below par, 30 rounds at even par and 166 rounds over par. There have been 12 rounds of 80 and above. Welcome to the South Course.

Tough and not so

The par-5 No. 2 has maintained the tradition of being the easiest on the course, playing .266 strokes under par. The toughest hole thus far has been the 450-yard No. 4 at .402 strokes over par.