Michael Bradley birdied six of his last seven holes, including the final four, at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Saturday at Firestone Country Club.

Bradley had nine birdies in all and shot 30 on the back nine, but finished his third round with a 67 because he also had bogeys on four consecutive holes (3-6) on the front nine.

Bradley is tied for 17th at 2 over.

Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen are still on the course and are tied for the lead at 5 under, with Kent Jones and Brandt Jobe a shot back.