Locked in a desperate push to get back into the playoffs, the Boston Red Sox had no intention of waiting until the end of the month to upgrade their starting rotation.

Getting a jump on the July 31 trade deadline, the Red Sox obtained burly right-hander Andrew Cashner from the Baltimore Orioles for two 17-year-old prospects.

The deal was announced Saturday after Baltimore beat Tampa Bay 2-1 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Cashner is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors. He has gone at least six innings in his last five starts and has a 1.41 ERA since the beginning of June.

"He'll be here [Sunday] and start on Tuesday," Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski said.

Scherzer injury

The Washington Nationals put Max Scherzer on the 10-day injury list because the ace right-hander has a mid-back strain.

An MRI on Scherzer's back came back negative, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner had his start pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday. But he was placed on the injury list retroactive to July 10 after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday's game.

Remembering Skaggs

When the Los Angeles Angels think about Tyler Skaggs in the months and years ahead, Andrew Heaney is grateful they'll have the memory of one incredible night to assuage their sadness.

With Skaggs' name and No. 45 on all of their jerseys Friday night, the Angels played practically perfect baseball throughout their first home game since their 27-year-old teammate's death.

After they completed a combined no-hitter and a 13-0 victory over Seattle, the Angels gathered on the field and placed those No. 45 jerseys on the mound until it was more red than brown.

Mets release Kemp

Former three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has been released by the New York Mets.

Kemp signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 24 and played in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse. The 34-year-old Kemp made the NL All-Star team last season in his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was traded to Cincinnati in the offseason as part of a deal with Yasiel Puig and appeared in 20 games for the Reds this season, hitting .200 with one home run and five RBI before sustaining a broken rib after colliding into the outfield wall during a game in San Diego on April 21.

Voit activated

The New York Yankees activated first baseman Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Voit missed seven games after being sidelined with an abdominal strain.