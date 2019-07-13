RubberDucks 10, Baysox 7

A crowd of 8,299 watched the RubberDucks battle to the end to beat the first-place Baysox on Saturday night at Canal Park.

An error with one out in the eighth inning gave the Ducks two unearned runs and an 8-7 lead. Nolan Jones walked and Trenton Brooks reached on a throwing error. Connor Marabell then reached base on another error, scoring Jones and Brooks. The Ducks tacked on two more unearned runs on a triple by Mitch Longo and a sacrifice fly by Alex Call.

But the Baysox didn't go down easily, putting two on before Dalbert Siri, who just returned to Akron from Triple-A Columbus got the final two outs to earn his fifth save.

Brooks, Marabell and Longo, batting 3-4-5, tallied seven total hits and drove in six runs. Brooks hit a three-run homer in the sixth to give the Ducks a brief 6-5 lead. It was Brooks' third home run of the year.

The Baysox took a 7-6 lead in the seventh, scoring twice off eventual winner Yapson Gomez.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com