CLEVELAND — Round two of this key in-division series to kick off the second half also went to the Minnesota Twins, who overpowered Trevor Bauer and the Indians' bullpen in the Tribe's 6-2 loss Saturday night at Progressive Field.

The loss drops the Indians to 7.5 games back of the Twins in the American League Central race after they lost 5-3 on Friday.

It became clear early on that whatever is included in Trevor Bauer's plan of attack to Twins outfielder Max Kepler, it needs to be completely torn to shreds, and Bauer has to go back to square one. Kepler, in the leadoff spot Saturday night, entered the game with home runs in three consecutive at-bats while facing Bauer.

Oh, did that trend continue. Kepler crushed a 2-0 fastball for a leadoff home run to quickly put the Twins up 1-0 in the first inning. After Jake Cave hit a solo home run of his own, Kepler stepped to the plate again in the second inning.

The same result followed, and the landing spot wasn't too far off from the first inning homer, either. Kepler was thrown a curveball that he belted to right-center for his second home run of the night and fifth home run in as many at-bats against Bauer dating back to earlier this season. As Kepler was rounding second, he couldn't stop a smile as Bauer looked to right-center field, seemingly perplexed, with the Indians now trailing 3-0.

Bauer finally retired Kepler in the fourth. After falling behind 3-0, Bauer battled back to a full count. Kepler drilled a ball but was just ahead of it and fouled it into the third deck along the right-field line. Bauer came back with a curveball to strike him out, finally ending the streak.

The Indians (50-40) chipped away at the Twins' lead with two swings. The first was by Jose Ramirez, who has been struggling to keep balls fair recently. This time he was successful — though not by much — as he belted a solo home run off Twins starter Jake Odorizzi down the right-field line to mark his 8th home run of the season.

In the seventh, Bobby Bradley registered the first home run of his career and then some, launching a moon shot of a home run to right field and admiring it for a second before jogging to first base. With an exit velocity of 113.5 mph and an estimated distance of 457 feet, Bradley's missile reached the concourse behind the seating in right field.

Though, from there, the Twins (58-33) beat up the Indians' bullpen for the second consecutive night. Cave hit a two-run double down the right-field line in the eighth off Indians reliever Tyler Clippard, and Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth added a sacrifice fly to score Jorge Polanco and make it a 6-2 game.

