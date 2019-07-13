FARGO, N.D. — Summer can be the great equalizer in wrestling.

High school seasons that may have ended a bit short back in March breathe new life in July at the 16U Cadet Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, N.D.

That especially held true Saturday for Copley’s Kyren Butler (126 pounds), Aurora’s Codie Cuerbo (94), Brecksville’s Pablo Castro (106) and St. Edward’s Sean Seefeldt (106), a Strongsville resident. All reached the quarterfinal round and are one win away from All-America status.

Butler may have made the most noise in the round of 16 win when he beat two-time Pennsylvania state champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon 6-4.

It was sweet redemption for the Copley sophomore who came within a match of placing at state. Not that it was much of a surprise for Butler, who pays less attention the brackets and more attention to the task at hand.

“Basically, the same thing happened two years in a row at state,” Butler said. “I just have to start working harder.

“I went into the match and I know I was better than him. The past two years at my state tournament I should have been in the finals, if not first. I knew I wasn’t performing. I knew I was on that level. I just went out there with confidence.”

Butler will have Missouri state placer Eli Rocha in the quarterfinals, but knows the brackets don’t give a lick about what wrestlers did the day before.

“I’m going to try to come out with the same power that I ended with and do my best,” Butler said.

Cuerbo (94) is ready to keep the Greenmen pushing forward. Last season, he had the drive but couldn’t crack the starting lineup on a loaded Aurora team, which eventually finished second in the Division II state tournament.

Back at it and more focused than ever before, Cuerbo rushed his way into the quarterfinals with a technical fall win over Super 32 placer Carson Wagner of Pennsylvania.

It was the second technical fall win of the day for Cuerbo, who also picked up a 29-second pin.

He’ll have folkstyle national champion Drew Heethuis of Michigan in his quarterfinal match Sunday morning, but already knows he’s made great steps toward what should be an incredible sophomore season.

“I’m ready to bring it,” Cuerbo said. “It’s going to be a big year next year. It means a lot, man. I’m going to keep going.

“I have to keep grinding for first. It meant a lot to win that first match because I usually get off to a good start. Winning that first one today kept me going and got me off to a good pace.”

There will be a clash of Buckeyes in the quarterfinals Sunday at 106 when Seefeldt squares off with Castro.

Seefeldt, who is a returning All-American and state runner-up, beat Idaho state champ Kyle Rice to start the day and ended it with a 7-0 win over Oklahoma junior high state placer Jayce Caviness.

Castro, who was a state alternate for the Bees last season, beat Illinois state placer Charlie Farmer 3-2 to earn his spot in the round of eight.

“It was great to be here,” Castro said. “I had a great offseason. I knew I was capable of being in the finals. It’s great to see everything paying off.

“It sucked watching my teammates at state do great things. It left me hungry and brought me back to competing against the best of the best. It’s great to be sitting here doing awesome things. It made me love the sport even more. I know I have to be laser-focused, eat clean, maintain my mindset and stay locked in every moment.”