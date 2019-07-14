Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

1. Perhaps everyone can put the talk of, "The home run derby is going to ruin a player's swing" to rest for a bit. Carlos Santana belted a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning on Sunday to stave off a sweep and avoid the Indians' worst nightmare for a series to begin the second half. It was Santana's second homer of the series and 21st of the season. Now, just because Santana has come out of the All-Star break on a high note doesn't mean the Derby could, in theory, mess with another competitor's swing.

2. But there's hardly any real evidence that supports the hypothesis that it can, considering it's pretty normal for hitters to have one hot half to a season and one that's much colder. Then there's the fact that baseball is a game of rhythm, and four days off can reverse a hitter's fortunates as well. If we're talking about the scientific method, we really don't have a controlled variable here. Manager Terry Francona said before the Derby that he wasn't concerned with Santana's swing, and Francisco Lindor during the All-Star break noted that hitters do this in batting practice all the time, and there's no reason four minutes of trying to launch home runs would ruin a swing for three months.

3. Santana's career year has certainly continued, and Sunday's go-ahead bomb was his third home run of that kind in the seventh inning or later this season, which ties him for the third most in the majors. Said Shane Bieber on Santana: "This game is a frustrating one and [you] can never expect certain things, but with him it’s hard not to. He’s Mr. Consistent. He’s done an unbelievable job all year, coming up big for us time and time again.”

4. “The guy had been really tough on him, too, that’s why he’s in there," Francona added. "It’s nice for us to get punched in the stomach and come right back. That was a good ending, too. That would’ve been a tough day.”

5. Replay reviews across every sport, not just baseball, have at times offered some odd decisions and explanations. Even though it can slow down the game, getting the call right carries more importance than shaving off a few seconds or leaving the most important calls in the game ever year up to chance. But even it won't be perfect, especially in the NFL, where it sometimes feels like half of the review decisions end up contradicting what everyone at home thought the call would end up being. For the most part, baseball's review system has been refined enough that it's both effective and timely.

6. Francona did have a problem with an explanation he received on Sunday, though, on a call that left some eyebrows raised. In the key seventh inning, when the Twins made their three-run comeback, an inside pitch from Shane Bieber to Mitch Garver hit around the bottom of his hands, and he was told to take first base. Replays showed it might have hit the knob of his bat instead, and the Indians quickly initiated a managerial challenge, though the call stood. Indians fans on Twitter were livid, and it left at least some writers covering both teams surprised that they came to that conclusion. A second review that went the Twins' way probably didn't help some frustration on the Indians' side, though that call wasn't as clear as the first.

7. Bieber after the game was clearly not too pleased with the call. When asked about the seventh inning, he began to say, "The first off-the-knob was," and he then paused for several seconds and took a breath, pondering what to say next. He ended up deciding not to discuss it further, saying, "I'll just bite my tongue on that one. Confident if that was a strike, I'm confident the result of the at-bat coming after that would be in our favor. It's frustrating. It's definitely frustrating. I thought I made some good pitches, but like I said, it's the way it shakes out, and we won, so I'm not gonna feel sorry for myself."

8. Francona was more surprised with an explanation given to him by the umpires when he asked later in the game. “I went out a couple innings later, just because I wanted to, I was just asking," Francona said. "Once it goes to New York, it’s up to them and that’s where I was a having a little bit of a problem, because the explanation [was] that they have different views than we do. That was always told to us in spring training, that to make it fair, they have the exact same view that we do, because if not, it’s not fair. ... So, I’d like to get that straight, because that’s concerning.”

9. The Indians' bullpen, though, was able to pull out its first win of the series. As Shane Bieber's sparkling outing began to crumble in the seventh, Oliver Perez and Adam Cimber were able to avoid a total meltdown. Perez allowed a bloop single to center on some weak contact that tied it, but he recovered to strike out Jorge Polanco before Adam Cimber escaped the jam by putting away Nelson Cruz. Cimber also worked his way out of trouble in the eighth by striking out Miguel Sano with the tying run on third. Both times, Cimber walked off the mound in animated fashion — the second time, he spun around — after notching two of the bigger strikeouts of his season.

10. This Indians bullpen has, somewhat surprisingly, been one of if not the best unit in baseball so far this season, though it was also one that was hit hard the first two games of this series. Santana's home run was the difference on the scoreboard, but Perez, Cimber and Brad Hand finishing the final three innings was the biggest factor in the Indians coming away with a key win to end the series.

