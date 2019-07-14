Here are 12 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins Saturday night.

1. Trevor Bauer has, in the past, jokingly referred to Manny Machado as his dad. Machado has owned Bauer, going 9-for-14 with four home runs and a 2.365 OPS. It might be time, though, to transfer these baseball parental rights to Max Kepler. Bauer had success against Kepler up until this season, but the script has completely flipped. In his first 31 at-bats against Bauer, Kepler had zero home runs and only two extra-base hits total. In his last five at-bats? Five home runs, including two Saturday night.

2. It's an outlier of a stretch in terms of baseball for one hitter to have a pitcher's number for such a degree. But for any pitcher and especially one like Bauer, who analyzes the game and is cognizant of scouting reports and different scenarios as well as anyone, it begs one question: in this case, do you throw away the scouting reports entirely, because something isn't working, or do you lean on them even more to try to uncover the solution? The answer: well, it probably doesn't matter either way, at least for a little while. Everything Bauer has thrown to Kepler has been hit. Everything he can throw has been hit.

3. “In situations like that, there’s nothing I’m going to really be able to do, he’s just locked in against me for whatever reason," Bauer said. "Last game he hit a changeup, slider and a fastball. Today he hit a curveball and fastball, they weren’t great pitches, obviously, but the change-up and slider last game were in areas where they shouldn’t get hit that well, and the curve ball today was in an area that generally isn’t hit that well and especially my curve ball hardly ever leaves the yard. The ball is away on the outer third of the plate, in a pitcher-advantage count, so it’s just one of those things, like I said, just a baseball thing. Sometimes guys are just hot and it doesn’t matter what you do to them, they’re going to hit it and he’s hot off me right now. It won’t be that way forever. He’ll cool down and he’ll go through an 0 for 10 with seven punch-outs or whatever and miss pitches. It’s just one of those things right now. Fortunately, there was no one on base this time. I think last time he beat us because I think he had a three-run homer or two-run homer, so generally solo homers don’t beat you and tonight they did.”

4. In Kepler's third at-bat Saturday night, as he went for home run No. 6 in a row, Bauer came back to strike him out (though not after Kepler rifled a ball, foul, into the third deck). Bauer had a great sense of humor about the ordeal, tweeting a video with all five home runs compiled together followed by the strikeout, in slow motion, with the Rocky theme playing.

5. Outside of Kepler's two home runs, Bauer's outing was mostly solid, as he tossed six innings and struck out 11 with four non-Kepler hits. It was certainly a positive showing considering his recent history in starts after the All-Star break. Last year, in Texas, he was hit for four runs in four innings. In 2017, he didn't escape the first inning in Oakland. The timing and extra days off have messed with Bauer's rhythm in the past. Aside from Kepler being unconsciously hot against him, Saturday's start headed in the other direction.

6. “No, I felt like I was actually pretty good tonight, which is unlike me for coming out of the break," Bauer said. "I think two years ago, I went two-thirds of an inning and gave up five and then last year I went like 2 1/3 and gave up five in Texas, and the ones before that didn’t go well either. So actually relative to what I usually feel like, I felt like I was able to command the ball decently well. I thought I pitched pretty well overall. It’s just a microcosm of today’s baseball: true outcomes, walks, homers and strikeouts and they came out on top of that one tonight.”

7. “Going back multiple years, coming out of the break has been hard for him," added manager Terry Francona. "I think he’s such a creature of habit and routine and everything. You kinda see the first couple innings and you’re like, ‘Oh, man, here [we go],' but to his credit, he reeled it in and competed his rear end off. He ended up getting some big strikeouts and giving us a chance, at the time, gave us a chance to win the game.”

8. Bobby Bradley got on the board Saturday night, and it almost should have counted as two. Bradley launched a 457-foot bomb that reached the concourse behind the seating in right field with an exit velocity of 113.5 mph. Bradley's short time in the majors hasn't quite gone to plan — he's now hitting .211 with a .689 OPS and 16 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances — but this was the type of swing that garnered so much excitement within the fan base wanting to see Bradley's prodigious power. And, going a while without that first one can weigh on hitters.

9. "It definitely does, but you try not to let those thoughts creep back up," Bradley said "But they're always going to, so you just have to try to find ways to balance it out."

10. “Yeah, because I think it’s natural for young guys to press a little bit to get their first one, I mean, I get it," Francona said. "I think Bobby’s strong enough where he doesn’t have to swing [hard] to hit home runs. He’s gonna hit some by accident. If he just barrels up balls, he’s going to be just fine."

11. Bradley said Saturday night that two things have been giving him trouble: the high number of breaking balls he's been thrown and how quickly pitchers can adjust during games. Pitchers have known how to keep him off balance, but on Saturday night he was given a fastball down the middle to tee up, and it was belted.

12. "A lot of off-speed, similar stuff to when I was down in Triple-A, but stuff is a little bit better up here," Bradley said. "They have a little bit better plans up here, so it's just that guessing game and trying to make adjustments."

