Two shots separated Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic from a playoff with Retief Goosen on Sunday at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Haas and Petrovic both compiled rounds under par on Sunday, but so did Goosen who placed first and won the Sam Snead Trophy with a four-day score of 6-under 274.

Goosen put himself in position to win on the South Course with a 62 during the second round on Friday after carding a 69 on Thursday. He finished the tournament with a 75 on Saturday and a 68 on Sunday to leave Akron with $420,000.

“It’s an unbelievable course,” said Goosen, a 50-year-old South African who played in the final pairing with American Scott Parel.

“It’s a golf course that hitting the fairways is No. 1 priority, and even if you’re on the fairway, sometimes you struggle to get close. It’s a great golf course.”

Haas and Petrovic maneuvered through Firestone to finish at 4-under 276 to earn $224,000 apiece. Haas shot a 67 on Sunday and Petrovic carded a 68 as both golfers teed off in separate pairings ahead of Goosen.

When Haas and Petrovic concluded play on Sunday, both Americans thought a playoff could be possible. Goosen ended all playoff talk with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

Haas, 65, was trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, which dates back to 1980.

“It does not suit me at all,” Haas said of Firestone South. “But the way it was playing, it was playing pretty fast in the fairways and everything and if I could keep it in the fairway I had a chance.

“… There are a lot of guys that if they’re playing well, they’re hard to beat. And if they didn’t play great, I was able to beat them. That’s the good part about this game is there’s no defense and score is what matters, not how you do it or anything, if you’re long or short or anything. If I had to return serves or stuff like that, I would be in deep s***.”

Haas posted rounds of 69-68-72-67. He opened his final round with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, a par on No. 3 and a bogey on No. 4. His front nine also included four other pars and a birdie on No. 8.

“I had a good warm-up and then hit two beauties at one to three feet, and two, I hit a beautiful long bunker shot to about five feet and made it,” Haas said. “And three had a good look, 15 feet, and didn’t make it. And then four, since the first time I played this course, I’ve never felt comfortable on that tee. I drove the right rough and didn’t reach the green and didn’t chip very good, made bogey. But then hung around, hung around, and made a nice birdie at eight.”

Haas carded a 2-under 33 on the front nine and a 1-under 34 on the back nine. He made birdies on Nos. 12 and 16, a bogey on No. 14 and six pars.

Petrovic, 52, made birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, a bogey on No. 8 and six pars on the front nine for a 1-under 34. His back nine also ended in a 1-under 34 with Petrovic posted rounds of 71-68-69-68, and said he leaves Firestone happy with his putting, but unhappy with his tee shots with regard to keeping the ball in the fairways.

“Hit a perfect drive on two, it’s probably one of my best drives I hit, all the way down the left,” Petrovic said. “I had like a 4-iron in. Hit it in the middle of the green, two-putted. I think three is one of the hardest holes out here because all the trees are hanging over the fairway. I put it down there and I hit a great … I had a little gap in the tree and I hit it behind the hole with a little cut 8-iron and made the putt.”

