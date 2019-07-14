The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship did not draw the crowds this weekend that the Bridgestone Invitational did in recent years.

There were still golf fans walking around the South Course at Firestone Country Club, but there wasn’t a buzz surrounding the top senior players.

With no Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth in town this week, there were fewer spectators at the venerable golf venue.

Residents on Warner Road said they were parking fewer cars near their houses in 2019 as attendance figures for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship were lower than the Bridgestone Invitational.

Jamie Hambach is in fifth year as a resident on Warner Rd., and said that the excitement around this year’s tournament was not up to par with its predecessor.

“Weekends would usually be the best for us,” said Hambach, who lives a few houses down from Main St. “On Saturdays and Sundays, we would park 20-some cars [in front of the house in the grass]. On a good weekend in the past, we could make between $300 and $400 dollars [each year].”

Hambach spoke at about 1 p.m. Sunday, an hour before third-round leader Scott Parel and second-round leader Retief Goosen teed off for the fourth and final round. He had no cars in his front yard and parked no cars on Saturday. He was charging $5 to park.

“I was kind of expecting this today after seeing what happened yesterday,” said Hambach, who charged $10 to park last year on Saturday and Sunday. “I put the sign up just in case.”

Further down Warner and closer to the course, Jerry Robinson stood outside of his house with 10 parked cars on his property. He was also charging $5 per car.

“On Sunday with the PGA Tour in town, we would get 110 to 115 cars,” Robinson said. “I can get 90 to 100 cars at one time, and then we get people who come and go.

“… This is worse than what we had on Friday and Saturday. This is half of what we had. This side of the course dried up totally.

“The other side of the course near Sheraton Circle is lower in attendance, but they are still busy. It is proportioned to what you would think a Seniors Tournament would be. Up off of Killian, again smaller than year’s past, but proportioned to what you would think a Seniors Tournament would be. This side dried up.”

Robinson said he charged $10 during most of the recent Bridgestone Invitational tournaments. He would sometimes increase the price to $15, depending on the quality of play and interest, and on Sunday in 2018 he charged $20 with Woods in contention.

“There is no traffic on this road,” Robinson said. “We are talking one hour until the leaders tee off and it is dead silence.”

“We would have over 500 cars parked in our neighborhood on some days on this side of the course in past years,” Robinson said. “This year we have had 50 total.”

Funky John

After turning in a third-round, one-under 69 – his best 18 of the tournament thus far – John Daly showed up at a post-tourney party and joined local band Disco Inferno in a rendition of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music.” Daly, nursing a sore knee that led to his withdrawing from this week’s British Open, sang while sitting in a golf cart.

They are aces

David Toms and Marco Dawson added a little sunshine to an otherwise abysmal week when they made holes-in-one during Sunday’s final round. Toms, with rounds of 73-75-75, needed no putts on the 200-yard fifth hole and Dawson (72-69-77) used an 8-iron to solve the 180-yard 12th. They joined Steve Stricker (seventh) and Glen Day (fifth) in the aces club this week and it was the first time in the history of the Champions (nee Senior) Tour that four aces were scored during the same event.

Feeling comfy

Champion Retief Goosen had three top-10 finishes in 12 starts at Firestone on the PGA Tour, including a tie for third in the 2010 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Scoring stuff

Through the four rounds, the 78 players posted 45 rounds below par, 36 rounds at even and 224 rounds over par.