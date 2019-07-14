The final pairing of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship is on the South Course at Firestone Country Club on Sunday.

As of 3 p.m., Scott Parel and Retief Goosen were tied atop the leaderboard at 5-under for the tournament. Parel opened play on Sunday with a par, birdie and bogey. Goosen made a bogey on No. 1, and then scored an eagle on No. 2 and a par on No. 3.

Brandt Jobe, Tim Petrovic, Steve Stricker and Kent Jones were each on the front nine, and one shot behind Parel and Goosen at 4-under for the tournament.

Jay Haas was in seventh place at 2-under for the tournament through six holes on Sunday. Haas, 65, is trying to become the oldest winner in the history of the Champions Tour, which dates back to 1980.

Haas made a birdie on Nos. 1 and 2 on Sunday, but settled for a bogey on No. 4.

Steve Flesch was in eight place at 1-under for the tournament through eight holes on Sunday.